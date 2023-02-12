California Public Employees Retirement System Has $23.66 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 791,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $23,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in V.F. by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth about $83,806,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth about $50,416,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,008,000 after buying an additional 761,544 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VFC opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $62.67.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.66%.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

