Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,516,207 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,613 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,516,207 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM opened at $85.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

