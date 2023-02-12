Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.96 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.96 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

