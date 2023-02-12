California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 108,666 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,666 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $23,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

