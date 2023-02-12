California Public Employees Retirement System Has $25.65 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,393,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 272,252 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Kimco Realty worth $25,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 613.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

