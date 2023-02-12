California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 41,456 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of RPM International worth $24,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in RPM International by 84.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in RPM International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average is $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

