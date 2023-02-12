Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.34 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $58.25 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.