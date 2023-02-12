California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 149,743 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,743 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $23,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

NYSE IPG opened at $37.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

