California Public Employees Retirement System Has $25.06 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,337 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $25,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Catalent Price Performance

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.18. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $115.33.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.