Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 40.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

