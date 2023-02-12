California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 29,792 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Packaging Co. of America worth $23,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.5% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.2% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $139.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Stories

