California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $25,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of RS opened at $228.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.37 and a fifty-two week high of $239.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.02.

A number of research firms have commented on RS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.40.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

