California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,874 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $23,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 378.3% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 91.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 124.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 120.2% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $85.83 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

