California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $25,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $54.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Raymond James cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Stories

