California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $26.01 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 725,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,011,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Roblox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after buying an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Roblox by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,770,000 after buying an additional 6,941,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Roblox by 1,270.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,549,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,494,000 after buying an additional 4,217,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roblox to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

