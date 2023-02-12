California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.31 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,448 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $26,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

