California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,673 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Chesapeake Energy worth $26,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 18.2% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $83.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.80. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on CHK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

