California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.58 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $26,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

