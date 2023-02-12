California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Li Auto worth $26,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 188,828 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 29.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Down 5.5 %

LI stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 0.73. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. Equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

About Li Auto

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.