California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,713 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bunge were worth $26,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $98.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average is $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 2.39%. Bunge’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

