California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.91 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 848,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 159,380 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $26,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 165.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

International Paper Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.