California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 22,206 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.47% of Arrow Electronics worth $26,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $126.65 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

