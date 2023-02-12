California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 22,206 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.47% of Arrow Electronics worth $26,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $126.65 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
