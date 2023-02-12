LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,327. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

