Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Howmet Aerospace worth $27,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $830,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $40.52 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.