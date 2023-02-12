California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 6,278 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.29% of Advance Auto Parts worth $27,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.25.

AAP stock opened at $151.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

