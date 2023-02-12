California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 51,040 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,040 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Teradyne worth $27,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Teradyne by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,315,000 after acquiring an additional 123,979 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 8.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,823,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teradyne by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,790 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $105.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

