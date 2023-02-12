California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,775 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Entegris worth $27,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Entegris by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 353,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,310,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Entegris by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,091,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,592,000 after purchasing an additional 702,816 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Entegris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 148,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $141.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

