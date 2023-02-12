California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $27,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.

Nordson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $241.53 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,298,541. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.