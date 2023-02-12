California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 179 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of NVR worth $28,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in NVR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 64.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $5,078.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,869.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4,461.82. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,500.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $89.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 357.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $21,812,266. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

