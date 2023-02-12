California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 39,425 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,233 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,425 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of First Solar worth $28,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $14,644,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

