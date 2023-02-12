California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Best Buy worth $29,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,014,000 after acquiring an additional 128,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Barclays began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.42. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

