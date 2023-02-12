Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.46 Million in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Avista as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Avista by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 22.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Avista by 357.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 67,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 52,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Price Performance

Avista stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

Avista Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

