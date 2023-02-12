California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 122,855 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,855 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $29,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $71.63 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.19%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

