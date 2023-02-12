Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. UBS Group lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

CLH opened at $134.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.99 and a 200-day moving average of $117.42. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

