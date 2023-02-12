American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 15.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $627.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

