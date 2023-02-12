Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 84.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $202,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,545.8% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.22.

Shares of CRSP opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

