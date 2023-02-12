Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,183 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avient worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avient by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 565.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Avient Stock Performance

About Avient

NYSE AVNT opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

