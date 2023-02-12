Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 30,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $12.50 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%.

In other Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47,500.00, for a total value of $7,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

