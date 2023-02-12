Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASND. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $113.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.47. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.21.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

