Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,901 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 101,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 312.8% in the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 116,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at $2,256,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 105.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $10.90 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.