Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $492.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.62 and a 200 day moving average of $404.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $540,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,805 shares in the company, valued at $106,483,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $540,607.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,483,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 5,347 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $2,087,094.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,059,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,170 shares of company stock worth $53,454,985. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.