Citigroup Downgrades Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to Neutral

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lyft from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Down 36.4 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.