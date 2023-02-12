Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Cut by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $11.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $12.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,080.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $41.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2023 earnings at $9.57 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $14.03 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,872.68.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,583.89 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,515.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,551.30. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

