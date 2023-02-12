Cowen Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $11.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lyft to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Lyft Trading Down 36.4 %

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 842,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Lyft by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,953 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 266,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 69,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

