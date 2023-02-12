Cowen Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $11.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lyft to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.
Lyft Trading Down 36.4 %
NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.
Insider Activity at Lyft
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 842,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Lyft by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,953 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 266,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 69,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.