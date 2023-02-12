Bank of America Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $10.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Northcoast Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Down 36.4 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Lyft has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.