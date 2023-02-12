Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $742,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 284,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 68.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 4.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Articles

