Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Itron worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Itron by 11.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Itron by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 387,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Itron by 4.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 82,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ITRI stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $60.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

