Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $471.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $670.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.