Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $471.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $670.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.25.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.