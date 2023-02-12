Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after acquiring an additional 875,954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 162,904 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,740,000 after acquiring an additional 304,648 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

XEL opened at $68.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.51%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

