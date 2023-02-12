Westpac Banking Corp Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 26,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $200,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,441,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,756,138.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 233,400 shares of company stock worth $1,858,827. 94.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RKT opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.02. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

